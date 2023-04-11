Loving life together but doing it out of the public eye! Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling are still going strong, but don’t expect them to walk a red carpet together any time soon.

The Hitch star shared a glimpse of their relationship via Instagram, writing, “Magic is Real. We did not meet on set. The magic started way before but here’s a little magic captured on camera,” alongside an April 2023 Instagram video. When a fan commented with a wish to see them on the Barbie red carpet together, Eva explained why that’s not in the cards.

“You’re the best! What a cool comment, thank you. But we don’t do those things together,” she explained. “Like these photos I’ve been posting, I’m only comfortable posting because it’s already out there.”

Keep reading for more details on their relationship, updates and more.

Are Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling Still Together?

According to the Other Guys actress, they’re still going strong. While explaining to fans why she and Ryan don’t walk red carpets together in her April 2023 Instagram comment, the actress did reflect on The Place Behind the Pines premiere when they were photographed together.

“We only were on the red carpet together once when promoting this film,” she added, noting that while they don’t feel “comfortable exposing our very private life that we value,” Eva is “still dying to do another movie with him though.”

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Are Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling Married?

Since the pair are private about their personal life, it’s unclear if they’re actually married. However, Eva seemingly hinted at them tying the knot in November 2022 when she showed off a new tattoo that read, “de Gosling,” which fans have speculated is a translation for “Mrs. Gosling.” That same month, the Lost River actress seemingly referred to Ryan as her spouse, further sparking marriage rumors.

“Everyone is so welcoming here, and my husband, Ryan, is here, and we are having the best time,” she told Today at the time. The pair have been romantically linked since 2011.

Do Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling Have Kids?

The couple shares two kids together. They welcomed daughter Esmeralda in September 2014 and daughter Amada in April 2016.

“It was the furthest thing from my mind,” Eva told Women’s Health in April 2019 about motherhood. “[Then,] Ryan Gosling happened. I mean, falling in love with him. Then it made sense for me to have … not kids, but his kids. It was very specific to him.”