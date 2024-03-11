eva mendes supports ryan gosling backstage at 2024 oscars

That’s her man! Eva Mendes didn’t walk the 2024 Academy Awards red carpet with Ryan Gosling but she was at the award ceremony and made sure to show her support from backstage.

“Always by my man,” Eva, 50, captioned an Instagram post on Sunday, March 10. Along with the message, she shared a video of herself standing next to Ryan’s Oscars dressing room.

The Barbie star, 43, who is performing “I’m Just Ken” from the hit 2023 movie at the Oscars, walked the red carpet with his mom, Donna Gosling, sister Mandi Gosling and stepdad Valerio Attanasio. Eva dressed down while hanging out backstage. She wore a long denim skirt with a white top and jean jacket, along with a baseball cap on her head.

Eva and Ryan do not attend public events together. In fact, they only walked the red carpet with one another while promoting their film The Place Beyond the Pines in 2012. “We don’t do those things together,” she explained in an April 2023 Instagram comment. The actress also said that she’s “not comfortable exposing our very private life that we value.”

While Ryan and Eva are rumored to be married, they have never confirmed the status of their relationship. They started dating after meeting on the set of The Place Beyond the Pines in 2011 and went on to welcome two daughters together. Their first child, Esmeralda, was born in 2014, followed by another little girl, Amada, in 2016.

Amid Ryan’s success for his role as Ken in Barbie, Eva often showed her support for her husband on social media. “It means everything,” he gushed in a July 2023 interview.

When Ryan received his Oscar nomination for Barbie in January, Eva congratulated him on Instagram. “So proud of my man,” she wrote. “So much hate when he took on this role. So many people trying to shame him for doing it. Despite all the #Notmyken ridicule and articles written about him, he created this completely original, hilarious, heartbreaking, now iconic character and took it all the way to the Oscars. So beyond proud to be this Ken’s Barbie.”

In January, the actor also accepted the Kirk Douglas Award for Excellence in Film at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival and opened up about what his career in the entertainment industry has given him. “I got to meet the girl of my dreams, Eva Mendes,” the A-lister gushed. “I have two dream children. I dreamed of one day making movies and now movies have made my life a dream.”