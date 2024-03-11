Wow and Yow! See the Best and Worst Dressed Stars at the 2024 Oscars in Red Carpet Photos

The fashion highlight of awards season culminated with the 2024 Academy Awards on Sunday, March 10, and stars brought out looks that absolutely dazzled while other outfits were style nightmares.

With Milan and Paris Fashion Weeks just wrapping up, stylists had plenty of designs fresh off the runway to choose from. While some celebrities were able to pull off the haute couture, other gowns just didn’t translate on the Oscars red carpet.

Margot Robbie had to have been hoping to wear hot pink for the last time after donning the color since the summer of 2023 for Barbie‘s press tour and nearly all red carpets that followed. Other celebrities who have wowed throughout awards season and are Oscar nominees include Emma Stone, Emily Blunt and America Ferrera. Fans wanted to see if they were able to bring it home in one last stunning look or ​if they’d go overboard.