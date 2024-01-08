Margot Robbie Recreates 1977 Superstar Barbie Look on the Red Carpet of the 2024 Golden Globes: Photos

Margot Robbie isn’t done with Barbie just yet! The actress, who played the titular role, dazzled at the 2024 Golden Globes in an all-pink gown, inspired by the 1977 Superstar Barbie.

The Barbie star, 33, wore a custom hot pink sequin Giorgio Armani Privé gown for the Sunday, January 7, event held in Beverly Hills, and accessorized the look with a pink tulle boa.

“I actually do feel it tonight,” the actress said to Variety on the red carpet about dressing like the iconic Barbie doll.

