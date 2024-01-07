Awards Season Is Underway! See Stars From Movies and TV on the 2024 Golden Globe Awards Red Carpet

The 2024 awards season officially began with the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, January 7. Celebrities from the biggest movies and television shows of the past year arrived on the red carpet at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California for the event.

With movies like Barbie and Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour and television shows like Succession and The Bear up for nominations, there was a lot of star power at the Globes. Before the awards were handed out, there was plenty of fashion to talk about as things heated up on the red carpet, too.

Keep scrolling through the gallery for photos of stars on the red carpet at the Golden Globe Awards.