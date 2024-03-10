Ryan Gosling stepped out to the 2024 Oscars red carpet with a mystery blond on his arm, leaving fans to wonder who the woman he brought as his date was instead of wife Eva Mendes.

Who Was Ryan Gosling’s Date to the Academy Awards?

The 43-year-old actor — who was nominated for the evening’s Best Supporting Actor honor for Barbie — made headlines on Sunday, March 10, because he was spotted with a woman other than wife Eva.

Turns out, the woman was Ryan’s sister, Mandi Gosling!

Why Didn’t Ryan Gosling Bring Eva Mendes to the Oscars?

Before the 96th Academy Awards, many fans wondered if Ryan would bring his wife as his date to the star-studded event. Though Eva, 50, stayed home with their two daughters, Ryan still made the night a family affair by bringing his stunning sibling.

Eva opened up about the couple’s decision not to attend events together in the past, telling a fan they “don’t do those things together.”

“You’re the best!” Eva responded to a fans comment hoping that Barbie would win big so that the pair would attend red carpet events. “What a cool comment, thank you. Like these photos I’ve been posting, I’m only comfortable posting because it’s already out there,” she continued, adding, “For those who may catch me in a ‘lie’—we only were on the red carpet together once when promoting [our film together].”

“By ‘not comfortable,’ I mean exposing our very private life that we value. I’m still dying to do another movie with him though….”

Are Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes Still Together?

Ryan and Eva began dating in 2011 after meeting on the set of their film The Place Beyond the Pines. The very private couple — the only red carpet they’ve ever walked together was back in 2012 — are now parents to two daughters, Esmeralda and Amada.

“I know that I’m with the person I’m supposed to be with,” Ryan gushed to Hello! in December 2015. “That she’s Eva Mendes. There’s nothing else I’m looking for.”

In November 2022, Eva dropped a major hint that the pair may have secretly tied the knot, showing off a wrist tattoo that read, “de Gosling.” Days later during an interview with Australia’s Today, Eva referred to Ryan as her husband, while discussing her tattoo.

“I got it years ago, but I posted a picture and I’ve gotten a lot of funny questions,” she said.