Kendall Jenner dressed as Marilyn Monroe for a Halloween party on Saturday, October 28, and she totally nailed it. The model wore a curly blonde wig to channel Marilyn’s iconic old Hollywood hair. She donned a black Intimissimi turtleneck and white pants, along with dangling diamond earrings, to perfectly replicate one of Marilyn’s most notable looks.

cKendall, 27, posted photos of her costume on Instagram. She captioned the post, “happy birthday mister president,” which is a reference to the song Marilyn sang to John F. Kennedy for his 45th birthday in 1962.

The costume comes more than a year after Kendall’s sister Kim Kardashian famously wore Marilyn’s iconic “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” dress to the 2022 Met Gala. Kim, 43, dyed her hair platinum blonde to complete the ensemble as she walked the red carpet with then-boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

Courtesy of Kendall Jenner/Instagram

Kim’s transformation into Marilyn was heavily documented on season 2 of The Kardashians. The SKIMS creator revealed that she lost 16 pounds in three weeks in order to fit into the ensemble, which she wore for “maybe ten minutes” on the red carpet before changing into a replica. Kim received major backlash for the weight loss confession, but she defended the hard work she put in.

“To me it was like, ‘Okay, Christian Bale can do it for a movie role and that is acceptable,'” Kim told The New York Times. “Even Renée Zellweger gained weight for a role. It’s all the same to me. I wasn’t saying, ‘Hey everyone, why don’t you go lose this weight in a short period of time?’”

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Kendall’s transformation into Marilyn was a bit more low key, but still hit the mark. In addition to recognizing Halloween, Kendall was also celebrating her 28th birthday, which is on November 2. She hosted a star-studded bash for the occasion with celebrities like Channing Tatum, Zoe Kravitz, Billie Eilish and more in attendance.

Bad Bunny was also by Kendall’s side for the party, and they were spotted on a breakfast date the following morning, too. The reality star and rapper have been linked since February when they were first seen out in public together. In recent months, they haven’t been shy about showing off their romance, although both stars have kept tight-lipped about the relationship.

Earlier this month, Kendall showed up to support Bad Bunny, 29, when he hosted Saturday Night Live in New York City. Kendall didn’t attend the live taping, but she was there for the afterparty with her man. The lovebirds also packed on the PDA while attending Drake’s concert in August. Fellow attendees caught them dancing and kissing in their seats at the show in Los Angeles.