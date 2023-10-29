Kim Kardashian is totally cool with older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, recreating her 2013 Met Gala look for Halloween. After Kourtney shared photos of herself in the costume, Kim reposted the images to her Instagram Story and included several clapping emojis to show her approval.

Kourtney’s costume was an exact replica of the Givenchy look that Kim, 43, wore to the Met Gala ten years prior while pregnant with her first child, North West. From the floral dress to the matching shoes and sleek ponytail, Kourtney, 44, nailed every aspect of Kim’s look. The reality star is currently pregnant with her fourth child and first with husband, Travis Barker, so she had a baby bump just like 2013 Kim, as well.

Kim wore the ensemble to her very first Met Gala, where she was invited as a guest of her then-partner, Kanye West. She received a lot of criticism for the look at the time and admitted to “crying the whole way home” because of it. “There were all these memes about me and this couch, and I think Robin Williams even tweeted it and said I looked like Mrs. Doubtfire, like it was like this whole thing,” Kim told Vogue in 2019. “So I just, like, cried.”

Tonya Brewer; Larry Busacca/Getty Images

However, she also recognized the cultural impact of the look, and wore the dress for her own Halloween costume in 2015. She was heavily pregnant with her son Saint West at the time. “Now it’s like, sick. I look back and I’m like, ‘Wow, they had the vision,’” she said in the Vogue interview.

Kim and Kourtney appear to be on good terms following a falling out in 2022. The sisters got into a massive fight after Kim partnered with Dolce & Gabbana to curate a collection just months after the brand styled Kourtney for her wedding. Their drama played out on season 3 of The Kardashians earlier this year.

Although they squashed the beef by the end of the season, it resurfaced at the beginning of season 4, which premiered in September. The premiere episode was filmed as the season 3 episodes of the fight were airing, and it brought the issues between Kim and Kourtney back to the forefront.

Kourtney hasn’t made many appearances in the show’s 4th season, but she and Kim slowly got back on better terms as time went on. The Lemme creator even wrote a special tribute to Kim for her 43rd birthday on October 21.

“People think the fights they’ve seen on TV are bad if only they got to witness the hair pulling, nail digging ones from early high school. The joys of sisterhood,” Kourtney wrote. “I love you deeply forever and always. May God bless this year with love and happiness and abundant joy.”