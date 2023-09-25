Kourtney Kardashian’s baby shower was truly magical! The reality star and her husband, Travis Barker, celebrated their baby boy with a lavish Disneyland-themed shower. The party, which appears to have been socially distance-friendly, featured lots of fun nods to the iconic theme park, including Mickey balloons, Mickey pretzels and even a Mickey cake.

To mark the “special day,” Kourtney, Travis and their guests posted photos and videos of their Disney-tastic dishes and decor on social media. Keep scrolling to get a glimpse of the celebration!