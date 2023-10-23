Carrie Underwood had her famous legs on display while hitting the stage at ATLive on October 21. The country singer performed at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta while wearing a cheetah print outfit. The ensemble featured high-waisted daisy dukes and a matching button-down top. Carrie completed the look with high-heeled booties and her hair styled straight with a side part.

For years, Carrie, 40, has impressed fans when she’s shown off her toned legs in short shorts and mini dresses. She even launched her own wellness and fitness app, fit52, in March 2020, where she shares some of her go-to workouts.

“I feel like earlier in my career I was working out more to be a certain size or fit into a certain aesthetic that I thought I wanted to be,” Carrie admitted in a January 2023 interview with People. “Now I feel like I workout more to be strong and to have energy and longevity.”

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ABA

Carrie works with her trainer, Eve Overland, to get results, but is also consistent about squeezing in workouts on the road with minimal equipment. “We just make it happen when it can happen and how it can happen,” she shared.

In September, Eve spilled some of Carrie’s workout secrets in an interview with E! News, and revealed that the Grammy winner is extremely disciplined. For the most part, Carrie’s workouts consist of strength training, according to the trainer. Eve said she favors squats, deadlifts, rows and presses because “they give you the most bang for your buck, no matter what age you are.” The “Before He Cheats” singer then generally keeps up with cardio by going running on her own.

“To have legs like Carrie, be consistent and if you don’t love lifting, then we’ve got to take it back,” Eve explained. “What can you do sustainably? Set attainable goals. If you can only work out twice a week, great. Anything is better than nothing. Go for a walk. If that’s all you can get in the day, that means everything. Whatever your body has to offer and whatever time you have, just get it in and your body will thank you.”

When Carrie is not on the road touring, she’s home in Tennessee with her husband, Mike Fisher, and their two sons, Isaiah, 8, and Jacob, 4. The mom of two lives a simple life when she’s out of the spotlight, and enjoys gardening and cooking in her spare time. She released her health/fitness book, Find Your Path, along with the fit52 app in 2020.