Carrie Underwood Flaunts Toned Thighs in Daisy Dukes at iHeart Festival

Smoke show! “Cry Pretty” songstress Carrie Underwood’s toned legs stole the show at the iHeartCountry Festival.

Carrie, 39, took the stage at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas on Saturday, May 7, for the annual event, where she showed off her insane thighs as she rocked a pair of pink Daisy Dukes.

She paired the cutoff, short shorts with a customized, bedazzled denim vest which sported a popped champagne bottle encrusted with her initials, CU, jeweled tassels that hung over each shoulder and sparkling angel wings and roller skates.

As the American Idol alum spun around, the jacket’s embellishments continued to the backside with a rhinestone broken heart and the words “Denim and Rhinestones” – which is the name of Carrie’s latest album.

The “Before He Cheats” singer completed the look with equally as sparkly dangling earrings and on-theme denim and rhinestone cowboy boots.

This is not the first time the Oklahoma native has been spotted sticking to her “Denim and Rhinestones” theme while putting her strong legs on full display. Just last month, Carrie – who shares sons Isaiah and Jacob with husband Mike Fisher – was spotted closing out night one of the Stagecoach Festival in Indio, California, wearing her version of a Canadian tuxedo.

The mother of two stepped on stage on April 29, wearing a bedazzled Dolce & Gabbana denim jacket, this time the rhinestones were replaced with rubies, sapphires, emeralds and various other embellishments in differing shapes and sizes. She paired the stunning outerwear with a pair of matching cutoff denim shorts, a gold belt with a custom initial belt buckle and sparkly fuschia ankle booties, before ditching the jacket and revealing a skin tight fuschia bodysuit.

As for how she keeps up the toned physique, Carrie opened up to Shape in a December 2021 interview.

“My current fitness plan is working out whenever I can,” she told the outlet. “We have so much going on right now. I have two children that are extremely active and busy, and I’m also prepping for a lot of different things at the moment: the holidays, rehearsals for my upcoming Las Vegas residency, etc. So, I do the best I can to take care of myself in the midst of all of that.”

“But really, at this point in my life, I do whatever I have time for!” the country queen added.

Keep scrolling for a closer look at Carrie Underwood’s full iHeartCountry Festival outfit!