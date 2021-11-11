Carrie Underwood has been married to her husband, a former ice hockey player, Mike Fisher since 2010. The two lovebirds, who share children Isaiah and Jacob, regularly show their affection for one another, whether it be in an Instagram post or in public.

“This album is so good!” Mike wrote in an Instagram post for his wife on March 26. “@carrieunderwood I know this has been a dream of yours for a long time! Praying people are encouraged and changed by these incredible songs! Proud of you and your boldness to point people to Him!”

While Carrie is still singing her heart out as a country music star, Mike officially retired from the NHL in 2018, having played for both the Ottawa Senators and the Nashville Predators.

Since they married, Mike and Carrie attend multiple award shows and red carpet events together.

After NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers revealed he chose not to get the COVID-19 vaccine in late 2021, Mike announced his agreement with the fellow athlete.

“I stand with @aaronrodgers12,” Mike wrote in an Instagram post on November 7. “I believe in the freedom to choose what we put in our bodies and the freedom of conscience. I agree with him in that the science clearly shows the vaccinated spread covid at basically the same rate as the unvaccinated.”

The retired athlete also called out the NFL and the NHL for “ignoring the science and choosing to coerce and punish unvaccinated players with these restrictions.”

“If they really care about peoples health they would have daily testing for all,” Mike added to his post. “But these past 2 years has clearly shown us that this is not about our health, it’s about control over our lives. I won’t stand for that. It’s time to fight for our medical freedom and I feel for those that have been fired for choosing medical freedom. People losing their jobs over a medical choice is un-American and unacceptable. We need to stand up now before it’s too late!!”

Mike Fisher Is Originally From Canada

The former Senators player was born in Peterborough, Ontario, Canada on June 5, 1980. He began playing with the Ottawa team in the 1999 to 2000 season, having been drafted in the second round in the 1998 NHL Entry Draft.

He later became a U.S. citizen in early 2019.

From his time with the Senators and the Predators, Mike later held a $30 million net worth in comparison to Carrie’s $140 million yearly earnings, per Celebrity Net Worth.

Mike Fisher Met Carrie Underwood Backstage

After the “Before He Cheats” artist performed in Ottawa in 2008, Mike met his future love backstage at her concert.

In a whirlwind romance, the two dated for a little over a year and became engaged on December 20, 2009. Mike announced the engagement the next day to his hockey team during practice.

With more than 200 people attending the couple’s Ritz-Carlton Lodge, Georgia wedding, Carrie surprised her new husband with a performance from his favorite singer, Brandon Heath, according to Clash Entertainment. For the couple’s first dance, Brandon sang “Love Never Fails.”