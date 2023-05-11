Spunky and Dreamy! Carrie Underwood’s Wardrobe Is as Heavenly as Her Voice: See Photos

Tassels, glitter and color! Carrie Underwood has powerhouse vocals and a wardrobe to match! Fans have their eyes peeled for the country superstar at every awards show, whether they’re anticipating a top-notch performance or just to see what glitzed out outfit she’s wearing.

During a 2011 interview with Us Weekly, the “Before He Cheats” singer revealed Reese Witherspoon is her ultimate fashion icon. “Reese Witherspoon is just one of my favorites,” she gushed.

“She just seems so normal and I’ve had the pleasure of being in her company and she’s just so sweet. I feel like we kind of have the same body style … we’re both shorter and can wear the same kind of things.”

Carrie celebrated the 50th Country Music Awards in style when she stepped onto the red carpet wearing a fairytale-esque gown. The “If I Didn’t Love You” singer wore a beaded halter Michael Cinco gown that was as dreamy as her voice.

“I feel like when I put that dress on, I felt like a princess,” she told Access Hollywood in 2021. “It was pink, poofy and lots of sparkles. You can’t see quite how much it sparkles in this picture but it was very sparkly, I felt good in it.”

The American Idol alum chooses to wear more daring looks on the red carpet. She revealed in the past that she chooses to wear non-black gowns on the red carpet so that she stands out from the rest of the stars. Considering she’s always on the “Best Dressed” list, her approach to her fashion choices is a hit.

While she goes for a more elegant look on the red carpet, Carrie loves to show her fun side through her various looks on stage. During her 2021 Las Vegas residency, Reflection, the “Jesus, Take the Wheel” musician wore a denim ensemble that mimicked Christina Aguilera’s look in her music video “Dirrty.”

Carrie wore denim daisy dukes, a denim strapless corset, leather chaps and fringe-filled sleeves. She gave fans a look inside her wardrobe department during a December 2021 behind-the-scenes video posted on her Instagram account.

