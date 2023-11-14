Your account
Country Star Kellie Pickler's Style Transformation. Kellie's seen here wearing a green floral dress.

Paul Archuleta / Getty Images

Country Star Kellie Pickler’s Style Transformation: From Ball Caps to Ball Gowns [Photos]

Nov 14, 2023 11:19 am·
Picture

The world first met Kellie Pickler on the humble stage of the American Idol audition room during season 5. She wowed the judges with her vocals and quickly became a fan favorite. While Simon Cowell ultimately believed Kellie should take home the prize, it went to Carrie Underwood instead. However, that didn’t stop Kellie from paving her own way in the music industry.

Over the years, audiences have watched Kellie’s style change. From the short spiky hair in 2008 to throwing on a baseball cap with a T-shirt and jeans, Kellie always manages to look effortlessly cool and beautiful.

