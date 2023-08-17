Country singer Kellie Pickler and late husband Kyle Jacobs shared a beautiful marriage rooted in music, but it was tragically cut short when Kyle died by suicide on February 17 at the age of 49. Meeting through mutual friends in the mid-2000s, Kyle and Kellie started collaborating on different musical projects, as he too was a songwriter. Their bond transformed from one of respect to romance, and they tied the knot in 2011.

Amid the startling news of Kyle’s death and Kellie’s statement released six months later, revisit their love story.