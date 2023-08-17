News broke on February 17 that singer Kellie Pickler‘s husband, Kyle Jacobs, had died in the couple’s Nashville, Tennessee, home. While immediate reports stated that the 49-year-old died by an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, country music fans were left with few answers until Kyle’s autopsy report was released.

How Did Kellie Pickler’s Husband Kyle Jacobs Die?

Kyle died by suicide, the Davidson County Medical Examiner confirmed to Life & Style on May 9.

According to the autopsy report, the musician was not under the influence of drugs at the time of his death. However, the Minnesota native had a long history of medical issues, including “pseudoseizures, gastrointestinal bleeding, elevated liver enzymes, and chronic alcohol use.”

Authorities were called to the couple’s home at 1:21 p.m. on February 17, after Kellie’s assistant called 911.

“Officers and Nashville Fire Department personnel responded and located resident Kyle Jacobs, 49, deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in an upstairs bedroom/office,” a statement from Nashville police read. “His death is being investigated as an apparent suicide. Mr. Jacobs’ wife, Kellie Pickler, reported that she awoke a short time earlier, did not see her husband, and began looking for him. After she and her personal assistant were unable to open the door to the upstairs bedroom/office, the assistant telephoned 911.”

What Did Kellie Pickler Say About Her Husband’s Death?

Six months after the loss of her husband, the American Idol alum opened up about his death, calling it the “darkest time in my life.”

“One of the most beautiful lessons my husband taught me was in a moment of a crisis, if you don’t know what to do, ‘do nothing, just be still.’ I have chosen to heed his advice,” Kellie said in a statement to People on August 17. “Thank you to my family, friends, and supporters, for the countless letters, calls, and messages that you have sent my way.”

She continued, “It has truly touched my soul … As many of you have told me, you are all in my prayers.”

When Did Kellie Pickler and Kyle Jacobs Get Married?

Kellie and Kyle met through mutual friends after she competed on American Idol. Despite falling hard, Kellie opened up about not feeling ready to get married.

“I’m not ready — I’m 22, I just started out — I’m not ready to put my husband first,” she said in 2009. “[I’ll wait until] I’m to a point into my career where I can say, ‘This can come in second and I’m ready to have a family.’”

That point came soon after, as Kyle proposed during a romantic Florida getaway in June 2010. In the midst of planning a large Nashville wedding, the pair opted to elope on New Year’s Day 2011.

“Kyle is a sanctuary for me,” she told The Knot after their fifth wedding anniversary. “He is my best friend, so I trust him completely… I’m so blessed to be able to experience this life with my best friend. My life partner. He’s my adventure-travel buddy and just my treasure. I’m so blessed to have somebody to share this life with.”