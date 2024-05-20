‘American Idol’ Winners Are Still Making Music — See What the Singers Are Doing Now!

During American Idol‘s past 21 seasons, the reality show has seen its fair share of winners. Of course, some singers stand out among the crowd like the first winner of American Idol, Kelly Clarkson. Since winning the show, she’s gone on to have a successful career in the music industry.

There’s no denying that Kelly is one of the most successful American Idol winners in the show’s history, but what happened to the rest of the elite group of singers?