Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
american idol winners where are they now

Getty Images

‘American Idol’ Winners Are Still Making Music — See What the Singers Are Doing Now!

Entertainment
Updated on: May 20, 2024 4:06 pm·
By
Picture

During American Idol‘s past 21 seasons, the reality show has seen its fair share of winners. Of course, some singers stand out among the crowd like the first winner of American Idol, Kelly Clarkson. Since winning the show, she’s gone on to have a successful career in the music industry.

There’s no denying that Kelly is one of the most successful American Idol winners in the show’s history, but what happened to the rest of the elite group of singers?

Deal of the Day Blue Bathing suit 4-7-24

Deal of the Day

This ‘Slimming’ Suit is Just $16 Today! View Deal

 

 

 

Picture