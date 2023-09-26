Did Lauren ‘Lolo’ Wood Get Plastic Surgery? See Odell Beckham Jr.’s Ex Transform Through the Years

There has been lots of chatter about Odell Beckham Jr.’s ex-girlfriend Lauren “Lolo” Wood in the wake of the news that the football star is dating Kim Kardashian. However, the model and influencer has been in the spotlight for years, mostly thanks to her work on Wild ‘n Out and Ridiculousness. Fans have watched Lauren’s appearance gradually change over the years, which has led to speculation that she underwent plastic surgery.

Despite the ongoing rumors of a facelift, Lauren has not confirmed whether she went under the knife for any cosmetic procedure. Any changes in her face can possibly be attributed to her 2021 pregnancy with her son, Zydn, whom she shares with Odell. The former couple welcomed Zydn in February 2022.

Plastic surgery or not, Lolo Wood has certainly changed over the years. Keep scrolling to see her transformation.