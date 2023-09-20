Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. made headlines in September 2023 for his new relationship with Kim Kardashian. Before Kim, Odell was in a relationship with influencer and model Lauren Wood. The Kim report seemingly confirmed that Odell and Lauren had split, but the two never commented on the end of their romance, leading many fans to wonder what happened between them.

When Did Odell Beckham Jr. and Lauren Wood Start Dating?

While it’s unclear exactly when Odell and Lauren began dating, the model went public with their romance on Instagram in November 2019. She shared a series of photos of herself and Odell in honor of his birthday, seemingly indicating that they had been together for some time. The couple then made their red carpet debut at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in February 2020.

Aside from their occasional Instagram shoutouts to each other, Lauren and Odell never spoke publicly about their relationship. However, that’s not too surprising given that Odell keeps his personal life private. In a July 2019 interview with GQ, the NFL star promised that fans would “never hear” about his personal life.

“You never hear about the woman I’m dating or anything like that. And you won’t. I don’t need to give you that,” he said. “You want to talk about my job, football? We can talk about that. But this is my personal life. There’s two separate lines. So I always try to keep that.”

Do Odell Beckham Jr. and Lauren Wood Have Kids?

One detail about their relationship that Odell and Lauren did make public was that they were expecting their first child together. Lauren announced the news in November 2021 by sharing photos from a maternity shoot, featuring Odell’s arms wrapped around her growing baby bump. Odell posted the same photos a month later with the caption, “My gift won’t be wrapped under a tree this year but I can’t wait to meet You.”

Lauren Wood/Instagram

Lauren and Odell then welcomed their son, Zydn, in February 2022. The Super Bowl champ posted photos of the couple snuggled up with their baby boy, writing, “THE biggest blessing I’ve ever had in my life arrived here on earth! The words, I can’t even put together for the overwhelming emotions that ran thru me … a moment I will never forget and cherish forever.”

Odell continued, “Zydn was born n at that moment I knew my life changed for the better. Lauren Wood, u changed my life forever and delivered the most beautiful gift of all… EFFORTLESSLY! Ur strength throughout this gives me the courage to keep goin because I now kno with u by my side and holding it down for me, I can get thru anything. I love u so much.”

Why Did Odell Beckham Jr. and Lauren Wood Split?

Neither Odell nor Lauren publicly announced their split, but sources told TMZ in September 2023 that it happened at the beginning of the year.

It’s unclear what exactly led to the breakup. However, Odell did give Lauren a sweet shoutout for her birthday on Instagram in March 2023. He posted a series of photos of Lauren with their son. In the caption, Odell praised Lauren for being a great mother.

“30.. Wow. Welcome to the club, Just wanna say happy Bday to Ya! It’s been crazy to watch you become a dope momma and really embracing everything that comes wit it! You truly are an incredible person, Z & I are forever grateful,” he wrote. “We appreciate the sacrifices you make for real. It doesn’t go unnoticed soooo we’re just sending lots of Love on your special day! Enjoy this one, your gettin Olddd.”

Is Odell Beckham Jr. Dating Kim Kardashian?

On September 19, 2023, reports claimed that Odell had been “hanging out” with Kim Kardashian. A source exclusively told In Touch at the time that the football player and reality star are “dating, and Odell even went to Kim’s in Calabasas to meet the whole family.” The source also shared that Odell was in attendance at Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s son Tatum’s first birthday party on July 28. Neither Kim nor Odell have publicly commented on the relationship.