Khloé Kardashian threw her baby boy, Tatum, a massive first birthday party and made sure to treat the 1-year-old like the young king that he is.

Hosted on Friday, July 28, Khloé treated her little man to an elaborate space-themed birthday party fit with moon and astronaut decorations, dozens of balloons and a birthday cake fit for outer space royalty.

One year prior, Khloé welcomed Tatum — whom she shares with ex Tristan Thompson — via surrogate in July 2022, and the moment played out during the first episode of season 2 of The Kardashians. Khloé’s sister Kim Kardashian, in particular, supported her by going to the hospital with KoKo when Tatum was welcomed to the world. Not only that, but momager Kris Jenner insisted on throwing Khloé a baby shower, which even featured a lion theme for Tatum’s zodiac sign: Leo.

“Because we’re thinking it’s a Leo baby, it’s a lion shower,” Kris, 67, said during the episode. “I’m so excited.”