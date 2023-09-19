Keeping up! Kim Kardashian is closing the door on her single-girl era and is dating NFL star Odell Beckham Jr.

A source exclusively told In Touch that “they’re dating, and Odell even went to Kim’s in Calabasas to meet the whole family.” The insider went on to note that Odell, 30, was in attendance for Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson‘s son Tatum‘s first birthday party on July 28.

The Hulu star, 42, shares children North West, Saint West, Chicago West and Psalm West with ex-husband Kanye West.

News of Kim and Odell’s budding romance comes amid reports that the two were just hanging out.

Neither of the pair have publicly commented on the status of their relationship.

Kim’s last public relationship was with comedian Pete Davidson after they met on set on Saturday Night Live in October 2021. The former couple shared a sweet romance and went carpet official at the White House Correspondents Dinner in April 2022 and walked the iconic Met Gala steps the following month.

Youtube/Hulu

However, Life & Style confirmed the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and Staten Island native “amicably split” on August 5, 2022.

Though Kim has yet to enter another public romance, ​she revealed her friends have tried to set her up on dates with eligible bachelors.

During the season 3 premiere of The Kardashians, Kim made it clear that she was “single” and didn’t “have random hookups.”

“Who’s ever gonna want to date me? I have four kids. I’m in my ​40s,” she said during a confessional interview. “I’m just waiting for that person.”

Odell, for his part, is a parent as well. The Baltimore Ravens player welcomed his first child, son Zydn Beckham, on February 17, 2022, with ex-girlfriend Lauren Wood.

“I can’t really believe a year has gone by since God has blessed us with your presence. You are my biggest blessing and I’m forever grateful and honored to be your father,” he wrote via Instagram in honor of his son’s first birthday. “Z, being your father surpassed anything I’ve accomplished in my life, it’s a responsibility I don’t take lightly. Son, I don’t know exactly what your destined for but I kno it will be somethin great and impactful in this world, I’m honored to be apart of your journey and can’t waitttt to watch you grow up every single day.”

It’s unclear when Odell and Lauren broke up. That being said, the professional athlete wished the model a happy 30th birthday via Instagram on March 13 alongside a family photo with Zayn and selfies of the mother-son duo. The post sparked split rumors since Odell didn’t include any solo pictures with her, causing fans to chime off in the comments section.

“They done broke up….. Damn,” an online user wrote, while a second person commented, “No way obj fumbled that.”

Neither Odell nor Lauren have publicly addressed their split, though Lauren did post a sultry photo on social media in August with the caption, “There’s no loving without losing. No living without bruising.”