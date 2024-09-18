North West Transformation Photos: Before and After Pictures

Time flies. Kim Kardashian and her ex-husband, Kanye West, welcomed their first child, North West, on June 15, 2013. Since then, their eldest daughter has become a starlet in her own right.

From day one, it was clear North would follow in her famous parents’ footsteps — even her grandmother (and potential future manager) Kris Jenner thinks so! “North lived with Kris on-and-off for a few years so they have a very special connection,” a source exclusively told Life & Style in December 2019. “North is super mature and loves being around adults and Kris gets such a kick out of how they can have ‘grown-up conversations.’ The family always jokes that Kris is going to turn North into the next superstar because she loves the spotlight!”

Now, Northie is an amazing big sister to brothers Saint and Psalm and little sister Chicago.