Just like daddy! Kanye West was beaming with pride while his precious daughter North West showed off her rapping skills at his Yeezy season 8 fashion show on Monday, March 2.

Kim Kardashian West took to Instagram with the adorable video, showing the 6-year-old rocking the stage in a seriously stylish outfit amid Paris Fashion Week. For her performance, she put her own spin on ZaZa‘s viral bop, “What I Do.”

During the show, North was heard saying, “Cool, cute, cool, cute, yeah,” and more. As expected, several fans went wild over her confidence. “North is now an avant garde icon,” one tweeted. “I think North is Baby Ye,” another wrote. “Just wait until she gets comfortable and used to performing she’s gonna kill it,” a third declared.

Just one week ago, Kim, 39, and Kanye’s daughter gave her classmates a performance as well, so it’s no surprise that her grandma Kris Jenner thinks she is destined for big things.

“North lived with Kris on-and-off for a few years so they have a very special connection,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style in December 2019. “North is super mature and loves being around adults and Kris gets such a kick out of how they can have ‘grown-up conversations.’ The family always jokes that Kris is going to turn North into the next superstar because she loves the spotlight!”

“North is sassy and funny and loves fashion,” the source added. “She tears through Kris’ closet and has Kris take photos and videos of her putting on fashion shows.”

Kim and North were recently spotted leaving the Parisian hot spot Cafe de Flore and they were both dressed to impress. The reality star opted for brown leather slacks and a camel top paired with a trench coat, while North looked cool as ever in a zebra print jumpsuit with a sheepskin jacket and Yeezy sneakers.

It looks like Kimye’s eldest daughter will be following in her dad’s footsteps, considering she also shares a passion for music. “North and Penelope [Disick] want to start a band together, they’re always singing and performing for their parents,” another insider exclusively shared with Life & Style.

She’s off to a great start!

