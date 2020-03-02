KCS Presse/MEGA

Name a more fashionable duo … we’ll wait! Kim Kardashian and her daughter, North West, were spotted leaving Paris hot spot Cafe de Flore on Monday, March 2. Of course, the longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 39, and her oldest child, 6, were dressed to the nines as they hit the Parisian streets.

Kim paired dark brown leather slacks with a tight, camel top and a long, red trench coat, while Nori rocked a zebra print jumpsuit, sheepskin jacket and Yeezy sneakers. Of course, this is hardly the first time the sassy grade-schooler has stolen the show next to her famous mama. In fact, North is very much a little starlet in the making — even her grandma Kris Jenner thinks so.

“North lived with Kris on-and-off for a few years so they have a very special connection,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style in December 2019. “North is super mature and loves being around adults and Kris gets such a kick out of how they can have ‘grown-up conversations.’ The family always jokes that Kris is going to turn North into the next superstar because she loves the spotlight!”

Ultimately, you can expect North to ~take the throne~ when her mom and aunts decide it’s time to retire. “North is so much like her mother Kim — and Kim was always a mini-me version of Kris!” the insider explained. “She is sassy and funny and loves fashion. She tears through Kris’ closet and has Kris take photos and videos of her putting on fashion shows.”

As much as North loves fashion, however, it’s more likely that she’ll go into the music business, just like her dad, Kanye West. The sweetest part? She wants to bring her cousin Penelope Disick along for the ride. “North and Penelope want to start a band together, they’re always singing and performing for their parents,” a separate source told Life & Style in June 2019.

