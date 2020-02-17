It looks like Kim Kardashian is all about ~keeping up~ with the times. On Monday, February 17, the longtime reality star, 39, posted a TikTok video with her 6-year-old daughter, North West.

In the quick snippet, the mommy-daughter duo showed off their impressive dance moves. No shade to Kim, but North and her precious space buns definitely stole the show. Even so, the KKW Beauty mogul received a ton of sweet comments.

“Cool mom,” wrote Kim’s bestie Tracy Romulus. “So good!!!!!!” added Lala. “Proud of you, KKW! Do ‘Renegade’ next,” one fan chimed in, referring to the viral TikTok dance, while a fourth person echoed, “Best mommy ever!”

As it stands, Kim has made it clear that North’s account is set to private. “We do lots of TikToks together, and she puts them in drafts,” the SKIMS founder told Entertainment Tonight on February 9. “She’s not allowed to post them, but we have a lot of TikToks.”

Considering North is destined for superstardom, we certainly hope that Kim and her husband, Kanye West, decide to make the account public soon! If nothing else, perhaps Kar-Jenner matriarch, Kris Jenner, can work her momager magic and make it happen.

“North lived with Kris on-and-off for a few years so they have a very special connection,” a source exclusively told Life & Style in December. “North is super mature and loves being around adults and Kris gets such a kick out of how they can have ‘grown-up conversations.’ The family always jokes that Kris is going to turn North into the next superstar because she loves the spotlight!”

As it happens, North isn’t the only member of the family on TikTok! Kourtney Kardashian’s oldest son, Mason Disick, also has an account. In fact, he even made some videos with popular YouTube personality David Dobrik.

In conclusion: It looks like the next generation of Kar-Jenner stars are ditching reality TV and making it big on TikTok.

Can’t get enough celebrity content? Make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars!