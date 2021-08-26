The Kardashian-Jenner Kids Have Had Some Dramatic Hair Makeovers Over the Years: Penelope, North and More

Turns out, the Kardashian-Jenner kids are just as trendy as their famous parents. After all, growing up in the spotlight — with immense wealth — teaches you a thing or two about all things fashion and beauty, including hairstyles!

With that, some of the Kardashian-Jenner little ones have already undergone dramatic hair makeovers over the years. That said, not all of the transformations were well received by fans. Take Kim Kardashian‘s eldest daughter, North West, for example.

In July 2018, the KUWTK star posted a photo with her firstborn rocking straight hair. Up to that point, fans were used to seeing North with her natural curly hair. “I can feel the heat damage from here! Leave your [kid’s] hair alone let her have the choice to damage it when she’s older,” one user commented on the post.

“Stop straightening her hair,” added another, while a third person wrote, “That poor baby’s curl pattern is gonna be all jacked up from the heat damage she’s putting on her hair at a young age.”

Eventually, Kim addressed the backlash. “She wanted straight hair, and I straightened her hair one time. It’s funny, because online everyone thought that we pressed it and did this whole thing,” the KKW Beauty founder told The Hollywood Reporter.

“It was just a flat iron. I even read that she had extensions on! She has curly hair, so when you straighten her hair, it’s gonna look really long,” Kim reasoned. “I can’t believe people didn’t get that. Sometimes, you just have to tune it out! It was her birthday and all she wanted was to try to have her hair straightened.”

Ultimately, Kim just wants North to be happy! “She liked it, so we did it when we went to New York too, and that’s it. You know, I’m not gonna let her straighten her hair all the time, but if she wants it that way two or three days a year, then that’s fine with me,” the mother of four, who also shares children Saint, Chicago and Psalm with estranged husband Kanye West, gushed. “She loved it, but she loves her curly hair, too.”

