Kim Kardashian‘s famous curves have long been the subject of debate as to whether or not she’s undergone plastic surgery. The reality star has confessed to getting non-invasive cosmetic treatment such as Botox, while denying she’s ever had filler injected into her cheeks or lips. However, when it comes to going under the knife, Kim has come out swinging about some rumors while staying silent on others. Fans have long wondered what cosmetic surgery Kim has undergone, and here are some of the answers.

Did Kim Kardashian Get a Nose Job?

“I never had my nose done,” she revealed during a February 2019 masterclass by her makeup guru Mario Dedivanovic. “Everyone thought I did, and I said wait until I have kids because your real features come out,” she explained. Fans have suspected over the years she might have undergone a small rhinoplasty, but Kim is a genius when it comes to contouring her features to appear different with the help of makeup.

Did Kim Kardsahian Get a Brazilian Butt Lift or Butt Implants?

The Skims founder’s famed derriere has been a hot topic among fans for years about if she had a butt lift or implants. Kim went so far in 2011 to undergo an x-ray during an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians to show that there were no implants in her tush, but that hasn’t stopped rumors over the years.

Less than a year after giving birth to daughter North West, Kim took to Twitter in February 2014 to shut down butt enhancement reports. “I’m seeing all these nonsense tabloids claiming I have butt implants-injections. Get a life! Using pics of me 15 pounds skinnier (before I had my baby) comparing to me now! I still have weight to lose,” she tweeted, continuing, “Anyone who has had a baby knows how hard it is to lose weight (especially the last bit of weight) & your body totally changes!”

Kim went on to add, “Making fun of me pregnant & making fun of me trying to lose weight now — shame on you. I’m not perfect but I will never conform to your skinny standards sorry! Not me. And BTW I’ve lost a lot so far & I’m proud of that! Don’t give young girls a complex!”

Did Kim Kardashian Get Butt Injections?

Yes, but not for vanity reasons. The SKKN founder explained during a live stream in August 2016 that she gets shots in her behind solely to help alleviate psoriasis symptoms.

“I went to go get a cortisone shot in my butt,” she recalled about her first injection appointment. “I lived right behind Kitson [a now-closed boutique in Los Angeles]. One of my neighbors was a dermatologist at Cedars. I go in there and he’s like, ‘There’s a one in a billion chance that you will get a huge indent in your butt.’ Of course, I get a huge indent on my butt.”

According to Kim, she believed the derriere indent became the impetus for her butt implant rumors. “There is a picture of me in Miami wearing an electric blue dress, and another picture of me walking down Robertson [Boulevard],” she continued. “You see the indent. And I think that’s when the rumors started: ‘She’s had implants.’”

Did Kim Kardashian Get a Boob Job?

The Hulu star has never addressed the topic, although sister Kylie Jenner confessed to getting a breast enhancement when she was 19 years old during a 2023 episode of The Kardashians.

Had Kim Kardashian Undergone Liposuction?

Kim denied having the fat reduction procedure done following North’s birth, calling the rumors “false” in 2013. “I worked so hard to train myself to eat right & healthy, I worked out so hard & this was such a challenge for me but I did it!” she said at the time, adding, “I’m so proud of my accomplishment & NO ONE will take this away from me with fake reports!”