Khloé Kardashian is so happy with the results of her 2019 nose job that she thanked her plastic surgeon after he sent her 38th birthday wishes on Monday, June 27. The reality star reposted all the Instagram birthday tributes sent to her by friends and loved ones in her Stories and included one from renowned Beverly Hills rhinoplasty surgeon Dr. Raj Kanodia.

The doctor sent Khloé a post featuring her looking gorgeous in a glam photo where her beautifully shaped nose was on display. Underneath, he wrote, “Happy Birthday Khloé Kardashian. Wishing you another hundred years of health, happiness and success.” The Good American founder reposted it to her Instagram Stories, writing the line, “Thank you for my perfect nose,” above it.

Khloé’s nose job is one of the rare cases of The Kardashians star confessing to getting plastic surgery. It came during an April 2022 interview with ABC’s Robin Roberts during a prime time special about her famous family.

“My whole life I would say — I’ve always wanted my nose done, forever. But it’s in the middle of your face and it’s scary to think about,” she revealed regarding the March 2019 procedure, adding, “But I finally got the courage, and I did it, and I love it.”

The next day, Khloé responded to a fan’s tweet about her confession, admitting, “I got it a couple weeks before [daughter] True’s first birthday. Love it!” Another fan shared that they got a rhinoplasty as well but had the “worst recovery ever!” Khloe confessed hers was “easy.” She responded, “Stop!!! Mine was a breeze. That’s crazy. It honestly was so easy for me. My only regret is that I didn’t do it sooner.”

Koko has been insecure about her nose ever since she was a child and heard her mom, Kris Jenner, saying she needed to get her nose fixed. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum told Cosmopolitan UK in 2013, “She didn’t mean harm, but when I was around nine, I overheard my mom telling her friend I needed a nose job,” adding, “I was shocked. I hadn’t even thought about it.”

But she continued to get pressure about having rhinoplasty done. “I’ve grown into my face, but I’ve had makeup artists tell me, ‘You should get a nose job,'” she continued, praising herself for not giving in at the time. “I’m so happy that I never have. I’m proud for losing weight when I wanted to and I’ve never resorted to surgery,” she confessed, adding “I’m not against it — one day I probably will but it would be on my terms.”