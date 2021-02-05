Khloe Kardashian’s Weight Loss Over the Years Is Incredible: How the ‘KUWTK’ Star Got in Shape

Fitness queen! Khloé Kardashian is constantly heating up our timelines with photos of her abs and fit figure, but the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star admitted she didn’t get passionate about hitting the gym until her divorce from ex-husband Lamar Odom.

“For me, I was overweight — I was unhealthy — for a lot of my life,” Khloé explained on Jay Shetty’s “On Purpose” podcast in October 2019. “I started going to the gym during my divorce, like a significant and consistent amount for my mental [health]. I needed a release and I needed to feel strong and I just needed to get rid of all these thoughts. And, I wanted to be alone and the only place to really be alone was to be on an elliptical with headphones in my ears and kinda just vibing out.” The Good American founder split from NBA player in 2013, but they weren’t legally divorced until 2016.

She used the gym as an escape from the drama in her personal life, and as a result, her body began to change. “As a side effect, I started losing weight and I was like, ‘Oh, I kinda like this.’ Then, losing weight just became some sort of competitive weird streak in me that was like, ‘I want to see if I can get arm muscles,’” she continued. “It started as that, but it was never my goal. It was never: ‘I want to look good in a bikini.’ It was never my goal. I just wanted to feel good mentally. And, I think when you start putting yourself first, you start feeling so much better.”

Now that fitness is engrained in her daily life, Khloé has adjusted her needs for different phases of her life. For example, the Revenge Body host said she “dieted” to lose 60 pounds after giving birth to daughter True Thompson with off-and-on boyfriend Tristan Thompson in 2018.

“If you’re trying to lose a significant amount of weight, diet and exercise go hand in hand,” Khloé explained in a March 2020 YouTube video with Kourtney Kardashian for Poosh after a fan asked what “percentage” of her toned body came from the foods she eats versus how many times a week she is working out.

That said, the reality starlet said she knows what to do if she’s “trying to buckle down” and shed some pounds, but doesn’t want to “live a miserable life” of deprivation while raising her sweet daughter.

Khloé’s weight loss over the years is seriously inspiring. Keep scrolling to see photos of her transformation!