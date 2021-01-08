Courtesy of Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

OK, Khloé Kardashian, we see you! The Good American founder flaunted her fitness progress in a new workout selfie. “This summer, when all of this is over (manifesting), I’ll be ready,” she captioned her Instagram post on Thursday, January 7.

In the photo, Khloé, 36, wore a matching set from her popular clothing brand, sneakers and tube socks à la the 1980s. Moreover, the proud mom, who shares daughter True Thompson with off-again, on-again boyfriend Tristan Thompson, went makeup-free.

For her pose, Khloé placed her hand on the side of her face and seemingly pulled back, giving off a very fox eye effect. As a result, fans couldn’t help but point out that she looked just like little sister Kendall Jenner. “I mean, Kendall is your twin!!” one user commented. “I thought that was Kendall at first, no joke,” added another.

In addition to all of the “Kendall” comments, other followers straight-up praised Khloé for how fantastic she looks. After all, the longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been on a steady health and fitness journey for years. “If you’re trying to lose a significant amount of weight, diet and exercise go hand in hand,” Khloé told sister Kourtney Kardashian in a May 2020 Poosh interview. “I’m around 150. It goes up a little. When it goes into the high 140s I’m like, ‘Woo! It’s the dream.'”

Ultimately, the E! personality would rather “put more effort into the gym” than deprive herself in the kitchen. “In this world, I don’t really watch what I eat,” Khloé said. “That doesn’t mean I’m binge-eating bags of chips all day. We have good diets, but I love quesadillas. I love anything True’s eating.”

Beyond focusing on her health, Khloé is looking forward to a bright future with her growing family. The California native “definitely wants to have another baby” with Tristan, 29, a source exclusively told Life & Style on Thursday, January 7. “Regardless of whether they’re married.”

Khloé is “is open to marriage if things work out,” noted the insider. Imagine how beautiful she’ll look walking down the aisle!