Total Transformation! Khloe Kardashian Has Changed So Much Over the Years

If there’s any celebrity who has proven themselves to be a true agent of change, it’s Khloé Kardashian. The E! personality has gone through quite the physical transformation over the years and she has emerged a truly beautiful butterfly.

Not to say she wasn’t beautiful to begin with — but you can’t deny it’s fun to look back and see someone like KoKo’s humble beginnings. Seeing photos of her then and now proves how much she’s changed. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star saw her rise to fame begin with her family’s reality show in 2007.

Along with sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, later followed by younger siblings Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Khloé let the world watch her formative years as a Los Angeles socialite from the comfort of their own homes. The series is still a hit to this day — and it has documented some of the entrepreneur’s craziest ups and downs. Her marriage to Lamar Odom in 2009 was captured on the series, as well as her divorce from him in 2013.

Khlo’s next noteworthy relationship was a huge plot point on the series during seasons 14 and 15. The Good American founder started dating basketball player Tristan Thompson in summer 2016 and made their first appearance as a couple at Flo Rida’s birthday party at LIV nightclub in Miami that September.

She revealed her pregnancy in December 2017, calling the exciting news her “greatest dream realized.” In April 2018, Tristan was spotted kissing another woman at a club while Khloé was nine months pregnant. The same day, videos of him kissing two other women at a hookah lounge in October 2017 were released.

Their daughter, True Thompson, was born just days after the cheating allegations broke. The parents were forced to relive the scandal as footage from the tumultuous time aired on KUWTK in November 2018. In February 2019, the couple called it quits after the athlete hooked up with Kylie’s former BFF Jordyn Woods.

Nowadays, the Revenge Body host has reconciled her differences with Tristan — and is all about being a mama. Her toddler “makes her want to be a better person,” an insider told Life & Style exclusively. “Hands down, True is the best thing that’s ever happened to Khloé.”

