Need some fitspo? Well, look no further! Celebrities including Adele and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino have dedicated time and effort into losing weight. Needless to say, the hard work has paid off because these stars are feeling more confident than ever.

The “Hello” singer first showed off her weight loss when she attended Drake‘s birthday party in October 2019. She made some lifestyle changes after she split from her ex Simon Konecki, which included eating healthier.

“When Adele was married to Simon, she let herself go and lost confidence because she felt so unglamorous,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style. “That’s why she’d go to extreme measures to avoid being photographed by paparazzi.”

Adele was determined to reach her goal. “She cut out her beloved cups of tea — she was up to 10 cups a day — which she used to drink with two spoonfuls of sugar,” a second insider exclusively told Life & Style. “Now, she’s all about drinking green juice, eating salads … she loves kale now.” In total, she’s lost 100 pounds.

Courtesy of Adele/Instagram

Additionally, there are other stars who, because of their limited environment, became inspired to lose weight such as The Jersey Shore star and Joe Giudice. They were both in prison when they transformed their bods.

Mike got candid about what he did to shed the pounds during his eight-month jail sentence when he appeared on Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi‘s “It’s Happening With Snooki and Joey” podcast in October.

“I feel fantastic,” he divulged. “I’ve lost 40 pounds in this process. I worked out twice a day. I did intermittent fasting 16 hours for the weekdays, and I did 17 to 19 hours on the weekend.”

While Mike didn’t have access to a gym, he found creative ways to do cardio and weight training. “I would do fasted cardio at 7 a.m. and come back,” he said. “I would have my protein shake and some food and go back for weights at 12:30 [p.m.]”

Clearly, inspiration can come from anywhere. Another way celebs have gotten inspired to transform their bodies is after giving birth. Just look at Jessica Simpson, for instance. She welcomed her third child, Birdie Mae, in March and lost 100 pounds in six months. How did she do it? It turns out, balance is key.

“Jessica’s secret is simple: consistent workouts and portion control,” another source exclusively told Life & Style. “Working out is really key for Jess because she wants to be able to eat and enjoy life with her kids. She loves going out for date nights with Eric [Johnson] and having cocktails, so she doesn’t like to deprive herself of that. It’s just about keeping it in moderation.” If these stars can do it, anyone can!

Scroll through to see how much weight your favorite celebs lost.