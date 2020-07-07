Rebel Wilson Has Been Flaunting Her Weight Loss and Damn She Looks Good!

Dang, girl! Rebel Wilson has been rockin’ her noticeable weight loss amid her “year of health,” and we can’t help but feel inspired! She started a commitment to a healthier lifestyle at the end of 2016 when she divulged that she had lost almost 33 pounds. In May, she gave an update and said it’s her “mission” to get down to “75 [kilograms],” which is 165 pounds.

“Even if you have to crawl towards your goals, keep going … it will be worth it. Try and give a little bit of effort each day,” the Pitch Perfect actress wrote on Instagram. “I know some days are frustrating as hell, you feel like giving up, you get annoyed at the lack of progress, but good things are coming your way … Both of these things are requiring a daily effort and there’s constant setbacks, but I’m working hard.”

Rebel isn’t stopping any time soon, and we can’t wait to see what the future holds for her. Keep reading to get more details about her incredible transformation!

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

How did Rebel Wilson lose weight?

In April 2016, Rebel credited increased workouts for her new look — including four days at a luxury weight loss, wellness, and fitness retreat in Malibu called The Ranch, where she lost 8 pounds.

She took things a step further in the new year. “OK, so for me 2020 is going to be called ‘The Year of Health’ — so I put on the athleisure and went out for a walk, deliberately hydrating on the couch right now and trying to avoid the sugar and junk food, which is going to be hard after the holidays I’ve just had but I’m going to do it!” she captioned two photos of herself posing at the beach on January 2. “Who’s with me in making some positive changes this year?”

Rebel has been vocal about maintaining an active lifestyle despite her busy schedule. So, what’s her secret?

Rebel Wilson’s exercise regime (well, besides the four-day hikes) is totally doable.

“Starting the year off right with some hiking,” she wrote alongside an Instagram pic of herself in front of the Hollywood sign. Fans immediately flooded the comments section to applaud her healthy attitude toward weight loss (just like Adele’s). Rebel has revealed that she prefers doing physical activity in the great outdoors.

Make no mistake, Rebel Wilson’s exercise routine is pretty robust. In January 2016, the How to Be Single actress told E! that she pounds the pavement five times a week to keep up her energy — and tennis is one of her favorite ways to get her sweat on. “I exercise like a mofo. I do personal training like five times a week. I also love playing tennis. I’m like a beast on the court,” she said. “You shoot 16 hours a day…so you’ve really got to have that stamina.”

Her personal trainer, Jono Castano Acero, is constantly sharing videos of their workouts, which he’s always changing up. The former football player’s world-renowned program, Acero Training Series (ATS), includes a mix of compound and HIIT exercises.

Courtesy of Jono Castano Acero/Instagram

On her days off, Rebel has posted on Instagram about zip lining, snorkeling, jet skiing, and other outdoor activities. Rebel is definitely keeping her energy up by staying active.

So, what’s Rebel Wilson’s diet plan? Well, it doesn’t sound like she has one.

Rebel told Cosmo that she can have a complicated relationship with food. “I love me some ice cream or dessert, and it comes at times when I’m happy or sad. So when I have an incredibly successful day, I want to celebrate and reward myself with food. If I’ve had a sad or stressful day, food is also comfort,” she explained. “You would probably describe it as emotional or stress-eating. I don’t do drugs; I don’t really drink… so eating is my one vice. I wouldn’t ever want to totally give it up.”

At this point, you may be wondering — did Rebel Wilson have weight loss surgery? Hard no.

Don’t listen to gossip — the Aussie didn’t undergo weight loss surgery. In fact, she’s always been proud of her curves. “Being unique and different was a really good thing. When I walked into my agent’s office for the first time [in 2009], they looked at me and said, ‘Wow, we have nobody on our books like you.’ And they signed me on my second day here,” the Hustle star told Cosmo in 2015.

She added, “I wouldn’t ever want to compete with what I call ‘the glamours’ — the really gorgeous people. I’m about the brain, the heart, and what’s on the inside. I feel really lucky to be the body type I am.”

Although Rebel said she notices how her body type differs from some of her costars, she noted that people still tell her not to lose any weight.

“People say, ‘Don’t lose weight!’ They’re like, ‘You don’t want to be in that weird range of like, are you skinny or are you fat?’ Because how do you class yourself then?” the actress, who plays Fat Amy in the Pitch Perfect series, told E! in 2016. “For me, I think it’s about being comfortable in your own skin. I never want to be too unhealthy, because that’s bad. You just want to be comfortable with who you are at whatever size.”

To this day, the actress is a body positivity warrior. On the footsteps of her Torrid line, Rebel launched her own clothing brand called Rebel Wilson x Angels to create young, trendy plus-size clothing that women are excited to wear. The collection is full of her preferred clothing type — bodycon everything — and the clothes are fitted and all about flaunting your figure.

Scroll down to see photos of the star throughout her career!