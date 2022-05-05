She secured the bag! Actress Rebel Wilson rose to fame in 2011 after her breakout role in Bridesmaids. She has since secured her spot as a high-earning celebrity and is a proven hard worker. This is evidenced in her major weight loss journey and also her net worth, which is approximately $22 million according to Celebrity Net Worth. Keep scrolling to see how Rebel makes her money!

Rebel’s Comedy Career

Before making it big in Hollywood, Rebel gained widespread attention in Australia for her performance in a touring musical that she also wrote and produced — The Westie Monologues. She went on to find success while touring two more shows, entitled Spunks and Confessions of an Exchange Student.

Rebel gained further notoriety in Australia when she made appearances in the comedy series Pizza and The Wedge, as well as Fat Pizza, a film based on the show. It was at this time that she started nabbing roles in Hollywood films, like the 2007 Marvel adaptation Ghost Rider, which prompted her move to Los Angeles in 2011.

In 2020, Rebel was the host of the Australian dog grooming reality competition Pooch Perfect. She also appeared on an episode of Celebrity IOU, and hosted LOL: Last One Laughing, a comedy reality show in Australia and which was later made available on Amazon Prime.

Her Acting Career

Rebel’s evident talent quickly landed her a big screen role in the hit comedy Bridesmaids. This led to sitcom appearances in shows like Rules of Engagement and Workaholics. She has continued to pick up roles in big screen comedies, including lead roles in Isn’t It Romantic and The Hustle, a 2019 remake of the Steve Martin classic in which she starred alongside Anne Hathaway. That same year Rebel proved the range of her acting abilities when she appeared in the more serious film, Jojo Rabbit, and also the film adaptation of the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical Cats. With all of these successes, Rebel has brought in hefty earnings from her acting career alone.

It was reported that Rebel earned a $2 million payout from Pitch Perfect 2 and $2.8 million for Pitch Perfect 3. She also earned around $2 million in bonuses and an additional $100,000 from royalties. She earned another $2 million from her television series Super Fun Night, a big jump from the $3 thousand she was paid for her spot in Bridesmaids.

What’s more, the Sydney, Australia, native’s career is only getting bigger. She continues to work on successful projects and has returned to acting after taking a break in 2020. Her latest project, Netflix’s upcoming comedy movie Senior Year, drops on the platform on May 13. In addition to starring in the high school comedy, Rebel produced the film alongside Todd Garner and Chris Bender.

Her Real Estate

As for her real estate investments, it was reported in March 2022 that Rebel has amassed a $16 million property portfolio. In 2014, she reportedly purchased a waterfront estate in the Sydney Harbor for $3.75 million, spending another $900,000 for renovations. Rebel sold the home in April 2022 for an estimated $9 million.

She also owns investment properties including one in Balmain, a suburb of Sydney, that she purchased for $1.88 million in December 2018. Additionally, Rebel is the owner of a $4.6 million home in West Hollywood and a $4.6 million “paparazzi proof” apartment in New York City’s Tribeca. To top it off, she has a second home in Los Angeles that she purchased for $2.2 million in 2014, a 2,500-square-foot Hollywood Hills estate.