Beach babe! Rebel Wilson has shared tons of swimsuit and bikini photos amid her impressive 75-pound weight loss, and it’s clear the actress is feeling amazing these days.

The Pitch Perfect star revealed she dropped “70, 75 pounds, maybe a bit more” during an Instagram Live in July. She’s been focused on maintaining a well-rounded diet and exercise routine since announcing her “Year of Health” on New Year’s Day 2020.

Consistency has been key for Rebel, and her regime has included “adequate sleep, walking, hydrating and drinking water” daily. “So far, [I] have not gained any of it back, which is pretty cool, because never in my life have I been able to do that,” she explained.

The Hustle actress has been very open about her weight loss journey and hopes to encourage others that it’s “not too late to start” prioritizing self-care.

“Now that I know I can do it, sometimes I feel sad that I didn’t do it earlier. Maybe I should have tried when I was 30, not 40,” the Australian starlet told InStyle in May.

“What I learned is it’s really the little things that I do every day that make a difference,” the Pooch Perfect host continued. “Anyone can go on walks and drink more water and do little, consistent things that’ll improve their lives. It’s not too late to start, no matter what age you are.”

Rebel previously pointed to turning to junk food to “numb” any negative feelings as a hindrance to keeping her weight down.

“I remember this was when I was at my most unhealthiest — being overweight and indulging way too much with junk food. Using food to numb my emotions,” she wrote via Instagram in August. “My father had passed away of a heart attack and it was such a sad time. I didn’t think highly of myself and wasn’t valuing myself how I should have.”

Although she was in “so much pain” during that time, the Isn’t It Romantic actress is “so proud” of what she’s gone on to “achieve,” despite any roadblocks.



“[I] just wanted to send out some encouragement to everyone out there struggling with weight or body issues or emotional eating. I feel you,” she continued. “I know what it’s like. But it’s never too late to start improving yourself and trying to be the best version of YOU possible.”

