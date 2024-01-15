rebel wilson says she feels bad about 30 pound weight gain

Rebel Wilson opened up about her recent weight gain in an Instagram post on Monday, January 15. The actress revealed that she had recently gained 30 pounds after previously changing her lifestyle and shedding almost 80 pounds in 2020.

“Working really hard has meant that, coz of all the stress, I’ve gained 14kgs (30 pounds)!” the Pitch Perfect star, 43, shared. ‘It makes me feel bad about myself … it shouldn’t … but it does. I’m really proud of the work I’ve been doing on new movies and my memoir, it’s just been a LOT and I’ve lost focus on my healthy lifestyle. Anyone else going through the same thing?”

Along with her confession, the Australia native shared a photo and video of herself wearing a black swimsuit while in a jacuzzi on a boat. Rebel received hundreds of comments from fans who assured her that she was not alone in how she was feeling.

Getty

Rebel first embarked on her journey to a healthier lifestyle at the beginning of 2020. By November of that year, she revealed she had reached her goal weight of 165 pounds.

The Bridesmaids actress admitted that her health journey began because she wanted to have a child and was told she’d have better luck freezing her eggs if she lost weight. Rebel shed the pounds by following a high protein diet and cutting down her portion sizes. In addition to working with a trainer, she also started incorporating more walking into her everyday routine.

“Even if you have to crawl towards your goals, keep going,” she wrote in an inspirational Instagram post. “It will be worth it. Try and give a little bit of effort each day … I know some days are frustrating as hell, you feel like giving up, you get annoyed at the lack of progress … but good things are coming your way.”

Rebel admitted that she used to use food to “numb [her] emotions” before she changed her lifestyle. “I look back now at that girl and am so proud of what she’s become and achieved,” she shared in 2021. “And just wanted to send some encouragement to everyone out there struggling with weight or body issues or emotional eating. I feel you. I know what it’s like. But it’s never too late to start improving yourself and trying to be the best version of YOU possible.”

In 2022, Rebel announced that she had welcomed a baby girl via surrogate. The exciting news came just months after she confirmed her relationship with Ramona Agruma. The ladies got engaged in February 2023.