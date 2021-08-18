Rebel Wilson is getting candid about her relationship with food prior to her 60-pound weight loss transformation she underwent in 2020. The actress shared a photo from before her journey and explained that she turned to unhealthy eating to “numb” her emotions.

“Okay so I know that I normally post flattering photos of myself … but found this old photo in my emails and was like ‘whoa!’ I remember this was when I was at my unhealthiest — being overweight and indulging way too much with junk food. Using food to numb my emotions,” she wrote via Instagram on August 18. Along with her message, Rebel shared a photo with Serbian tennis superstar Novak Djokovic, which was taken before she started her weight loss journey.

“My father had passed away of a heart attack and it was such a sad time. I didn’t think highly of myself and wasn’t valuing myself how I should have,” she continued. Her dad died in 2013 while Rebel was busy working on her ABC sitcom Super Fun Night.

Courtesy of Rebel Wilson/Instagram

“It’s interesting that I’m still smiling and still trying to be active — this was taken at a charity tennis tournament event (ps @djokernole is such a nice guy) — despite being in so much pain,” Rebel explained about why she looked so happy in the photo with Novak.

The actress then had words of encouragement for her fans. “I look back now at that girl and am so proud of what she’s become and achieved. And just wanted to send out some encouragement to everyone out there struggling with weight or body issues or emotional eating. I feel you. I know what it’s like. But it’s never too late to start improving yourself and trying to be the best version of YOU possible,” she explained.

“It’s not a race and it’s not a competition — it’s about respecting yourself and doing what’s best for YOU. So, if you’re out there and reading this today, I just wanted to say: keep smiling and keep trying to be active! Love you guys,” the Pitch Perfect star added.

Rebel underwent a complete body transformation in 2020, which she declared to be her “Year of Health.” She steadily lost 60 pounds through a healthy diet and exercise program. Rebel has kept the weight off in 2021, while looking even more toned and fit.