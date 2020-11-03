Courtesy Rebel WIlson/Instagram

Beach babe! Rebel Wilson flaunted her toned legs and slim figure while rocking a green swimsuit on Tuesday, November 3.

“Hola, Mexico,” the Pitch Perfect actress, 40, captioned a photo on a sandy beach south of the border with her sister Annachi Wilson. The duo wore matching one-piece swimsuits in a flattering forest-green shade with a zipper going down the front.

The Hustle star has been proudly showing off her curves amid an impressive weight loss of nearly 200 pounds. She put on a leggy display in a pantsless superhero costume for Halloween on October 31.

“Just call me: RONA (Warrior Princess) … Destroying [coronavirus] wherever I go,” Rebel captioned a short video that showed her standing in a super sexy black and silver leotard.

The Aussie native announced her “Year of Health” at the beginning of 2020 and continues to keep fans updated on her progress. In August, she thanked her followers for “all the love” on her weight loss “journey.”

“When I was reaching for the candies last night after dinner, I thought to myself, ‘Hmmmm … better not’ and had a bottle of water instead. 8 [kilograms] to go until I hit my goal — Hopefully, I can do it by the end of the year,” she divulged via Instagram. Eight kilograms converts to about 18 pounds.

Rebel previously said her goal weight is “75 kilograms” or about 165 pounds. “Even if you have to crawl towards your goals, keep going,” she said in an inspiring message on Instagram in May. “I know some days are frustrating as hell, you feel like giving up, you get annoyed at the lack of progress, but good things are coming your way.”

She added, “Both of these things are requiring a daily effort and there’s constant setbacks, but I’m working hard.”

In addition to feeling confident physically, the Isn’t It Romantic actress also went public with her new boyfriend, Jacob Busch, in September. The pair, who had known each other for about a year before their relationship turned romantic, have a shared hobby and are “both into fitness and getting into shape,” an insider previously told Life & Style.

The insider noted the hunk, whose family founded the Anheuser-Busch Company, is “so funny and “really fun” to be around. “He and Rebel go well together! They’ve really fallen for each other,” gushed the source.

Keep slaying, Rebel!