Gym buddies! Rebel Wilson shared a cute photo of herself and her new boyfriend, Jacob Busch, during a workout on Saturday, October 10.

“I told you guys we [work out] together,” the 40-year-old wrote over an Instagram Story selfie in a gym mirror. In the pic, the Pitch Perfect star posed behind her new man, 29, as he performed what appeared to be chest presses on a weight-lifting bench.

Instagram

It’s no surprise to see the Isn’t It Romantic star breaking a sweat with her beau. “Jacob and Rebel are both into fitness and getting into shape,” an insider previously told Life & Style.

Their dating news broke on September 24. “He is very old school and he is a gentleman in the way he treats Rebel. He seems to be very in love with her,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “Jacob adored Rebel last year before she went on her health journey.”

The blonde beauty began her health and fitness journey on New Year’s Day — and she’s been killing it ever since. “Thanks for all the love so far on my ‘Year of Health’ journey,” the Workaholics alum wrote in a weight loss update in August. “When I was reaching for the candies last night after dinner I thought to myself, ‘Hmmmm … better not’ and had a bottle of water instead. 8 [kilograms] to go until I hit my goal — Hopefully I can do it by the end of the year.” Eight kilograms converts to about 18 pounds.

In May, the A-lister revealed her goal weight on Instagram. “Even if you have to crawl towards your goals, keep going,” she wrote. “It will be worth it. Try and give a little bit of effort each day.” The Australian native went on to explain her “mission,” which was to drop down to “75 [kilograms],” or about 165 pounds.

“I know some days are frustrating as hell, you feel like giving up, you get annoyed at the lack of progress, but good things are coming your way,” the actress added. “Both of these things are requiring a daily effort and there’s constant setbacks, but I’m working hard.”

Clearly, Rebel’s new boyfriend is a great companion when it comes to staying fit!