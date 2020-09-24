Love is in the air! Rebel Wilson and businessman Jacob Busch “are officially boyfriend and girlfriend,” a source revealed to People on Thursday, September 24.

According to the publication, the Australian actress, 40, was introduced to Jacob, who’s in his twenties, by a mutual friend last year. “He’s a gentleman, has very old school manners and treats her well,” the insider continued. While the pair have yet to confirm their romance on social media, Rebel did post a group shot with Jacob on Instagram hours before news of their relationship broke.

A-listers Helen Mirren and Kate Beckinsale joined the duo as they headed to Monaco to attend Prince Albert‘s Planetary Health Gala. Unsurprisingly, Rebel looked incredibly fit while wearing a pair of white slacks and a green Gucci sweater.

The How to Be Single alum has made some serious strides in her weight loss journey over the last few months and thankfully, Jacob shares the same passion for fitness. “He is also very health conscious and they’ve been motivating each other,” added the source.

In August, Rebel reflected on the last 365 days with a powerful post about determination. “Thanks for all the love so far on my ‘Year of Health’ journey,” she began, before revealing how much weight she has left to lose.

“When I was reaching for the candies last night after dinner, I thought to myself, ‘Hmmmm … better not’ and had a bottle of water instead. 8 [kilograms] to go until I hit my goal. Hopefully, I can do it by the end of the year,” Rebel expressed. (8 kilograms converts to roughly 18 pounds.)

Given how dedicated the comedian is, we have no doubt she’ll get there in due time! According to multiple outlets, Rebel has dropped a whopping 40 pounds since March through diet and exercise. However, she’ll never 100 percent say goodbye to her favorite treats.

“When I have an incredibly successful day, I want to celebrate and reward myself with food. If I’ve had a sad or stressful day, food is also comfort,” Rebel previously told Cosmopolitan magazine, noting that she’s a big fan of ice cream and dessert.

“You would probably describe it as emotional or stress-eating. I don’t do drugs; I don’t really drink … so eating is my one vice,” she mused. “I wouldn’t ever want to totally give it up.”

