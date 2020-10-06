Turns out, Rebel Wilson and her boyfriend, Jacob Busch, knew each other for a whole year before they started dating! Thankfully, the A-list pair decided to take each other out of the friend zone in September 2020 — and we’re so glad they did! The former Pitch Perfect actress and the brewery owner have quickly become one of Hollywood’s sweetest couples. The best part? Rebel is constantly showing off their relationship on social media.

“We do a lot of exercising together,” the Australian native captioned a selfie with Jacob on October 6, along with a winking emoji. Clearly, Rebel was trying to be a little cheeky. However, she and her beau really do work out together … you know, outside of the bedroom. “Jacob and Rebel are both into fitness and getting into shape,” a source previously told Life & Style.

Of course, we’re not entirely surprised to see Rebel settle down with someone who appreciates getting their sweat on. After all, the comedian began her weight loss journey in 2016 and has made amazing strides ever since. In fact, in late August, Rebel revealed she had about 18 pounds to go before hitting her goal weight.

While there’s no doubt the How to Be Single alum has never looked better, Rebel’s connection with Jacob is hardly skin deep. According to the insider, Jacob is “so funny” and “really fun” to be around. “He and Rebel go well together! They’ve really fallen for each other.”

Prior to Jacob, little is known about Rebel’s dating history. “There’s a few suitors out there. I’m doing this thing called ‘year of love,’ where I’m definitely putting myself out there. It’s kind of like I’m the Bachelorette, but nobody’s filming it right now,” she explained during a May 2019 appearance on the Kyle and Jackie O Show.

“Which I wish they would. I offered Channel Ten to do it, but I had a pretty high price tag,” Rebel joked. “I’ll tell you what, it’s interesting and it’s going well. I don’t think I’ve found ‘The One’ yet — the serious ‘one.’ But I am having a lot of fun.”

Here’s hoping now that Jacob is in the picture, Rebel finally gets her happily ever after! To see a timeline of their whirlwind romance so far, scroll through the gallery below.