Not only is Rebel Wilson’s new boyfriend, Jacob Busch, handsome, but he’s also extremely successful. That said, unlike the Australian actress, 40, Jacob, 29, isn’t in the spotlight. To learn all about him — including his net worth, job details, dating history and more — keep reading!

What is Jacob Busch’s net worth?

Jacob, who is an heir to the Anheuser-Busch fortune, is worth an estimated $100 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Comparatively speaking, the Pitch Perfect star is worth an estimated $22 million.

What does Jacob Busch do for a living?

Jacob, who attended St. Louis University, where he graduated with a degree in International Business and Entrepreneurship. In 2016, he launched a brewery called Son’s Beer with his friends Elliott Taylor and Carlo Mondavi. Additionally, Jacob is quite the humanitarian.

To date, he is the West Coast ambassador for The Peter W. Busch Foundation to benefit The Busch Wildlife Sanctuary. He also works with the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, The Boys and Girls Club and Mission Save Her, which is an organization that combats human sex trafficking.

Who else has Jacob Busch dated?

Jacob was in an on-again, off-again relationship with former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Adrienne Maloof from 2013 to 2015. The former flames had a 28-year age gap.

How did Jacob Bush and Rebel Wilson meet?

The A-lister, 40, was introduced to Jacob by a mutual friend last year, People reported on September 24. “He’s a gentleman, has very old school manners and treats her well,” a source told the publication. “He is also very health conscious and they’ve been motivating each other.”

As it stands, Rebel and Jacob have been pretty tight-lipped about their romance. However, based on the comedian’s social media, it’s only a matter of time before they start gushing over each other. So far, Rebel has shared plenty of snapshots of the pair from their trip to Monaco to attend Prince Albert‘s Planetary Health Gala.

Courtesy of Rebel Wilson/Instagram

In fact, the lovebirds made their red carpet debut at the esteemed event. Rebel looked gorgeous in a Rene Ruiz off-the-shoulder gown, while Jacob opted for a classic black tuxedo with a bow tie. We look forward to seeing more sweet moments from them in the future.

