Courtesy Rebel Wilson/Instagram

Get it! Rebel Wilson shared her weight loss, fitness and career goals amid her “year of health,” and it will have you feeling so motivated. The actress has been dedicated to working out hard with personal trainer Jono Castano and has been wowing fans with her slimmer figure.

“Even if you have to crawl towards your goals, keep going … it will be worth it. Try and give a little bit of effort each day,” the Pitch Perfect actress, 40, wrote in a candid Instagram post on May 25. Rebel’s “mission” is to get down to “75 [kilograms],” which is 165 pounds. She doesn’t just have her sights set on a physical goal. “Career-wise [I] am trying to get one of my movies into production before the end of the year!” teased the Aussie babe. Besides acting, the A-lister also has a long list of writing and producing credits.

“I know some days are frustrating as hell, you feel like giving up, you get annoyed at the lack of progress, but good things are coming your way,” the Hustle star continued. “Both of these things are requiring a daily effort and there’s constant setbacks, but I’m working hard.”

It’s no secret the Isn’t It Romantic actress is glowing these days. She stole the show in a custom-made Jason Wu gown on the 2020 Oscars red carpet in February before presenting an award on stage with late night funnyman James Corden. She paired the gold, glittery gown with a bright red lip and was all smiles while flaunting her hard-earned fit figure.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Rebel has been open about her goals and is dedicated to achieving them. She first talked about her “year of health” on New Year’s Day. “I put on the athleisure and went out for a walk, deliberately hydrating on the couch right now and trying to avoid the sugar and junk food, which is going to be hard after the holidays I’ve just had but I’m going to do it!” the Bridesmaids star captioned two photos of herself posing at the beach. “Who’s with me in making some positive changes this year?”

Keep slaying and training, girl!