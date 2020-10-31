Hot Halloween look, Rebel Wilson! The actress showed off her slim legs in a pantsless caped hero costume on Friday, October 30. The “superhero” she was portraying is a necessary one: “Just call me: RONA (Warrior Princess),” the 40-year-old captioned a video of herself in a sliver and black leotard and cape with nunchucks. “Destroying [coronavirus] wherever I go.”

Rebel has been all about flaunting her impressive weight loss lately. On October 10, the Pitch Perfect star shared a gym selfie with boyfriend Jacob Busch. “I told you guys we [work out] together,” she captioned the Instagram Story photo of herself looking slim while her new man, 29, did chest presses on a bench.

It makes sense to see the Isn’t It Romantic star and her Anheuser-Busch heir beau in the gym together. “Jacob and Rebel are both into fitness and getting into shape,” an insider previously told Life & Style. Us Weekly reported the pair were a couple on September 24.

Before starting her new relationship with the Napp’s Ice Cream founder, the Australian native was working hard at her “Year of Health” fitness goals. She began working toward improved health and weight loss on New Year’s Day 2020.

“Thanks for all the love so far on my ‘Year of Health’ journey,” the Jojo Rabbit star wrote in a weight loss update in August. “When I was reaching for the candies last night after dinner, I thought to myself, ‘Hmmmm … better not’ and had a bottle of water instead. 8 [kilograms] to go until I hit my goal — Hopefully I can do it by the end of the year.” Eight kilograms converts to about 18 pounds.

In May, the Workaholics alum revealed her goal weight. “Even if you have to crawl towards your goals, keep going,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “It will be worth it. Try and give a little bit of effort each day.” The A-lister then explained her “mission,” which was to get down to “75 [kilograms],” or about 165 pounds.

“I know some days are frustrating as hell, you feel like giving up, you get annoyed at the lack of progress, but good things are coming your way,” the comedian noted. “Both of these things are requiring a daily effort and there’s constant setbacks, but I’m working hard.”

Clearly, she’s proud and ready to make a show of it this Halloween.