Someone’s looking slim! Rebel Wilson showed off her impressive weight loss in a steamy swimsuit photo on Saturday, November 14.

“So proud to be an LA’ian, home of the champions @lakers @dodgers and hopefully @rams,” the 40-year-old captioned a snapshot of herself stepping out of the ocean water while wearing pink flip flops, an army green one-piece and a pink Los Angeles Dodgers cap.

Courtesy of Rebel Wilson/Instagram

Lately, the Pitch Perfect star loves showing off her weight loss progress. On October 30, she shared a cute video of herself dressed as a superhero for Halloween while flaunting her toned legs. On October 10, the Isn’t It Romantic star posted a photo of herself looking thin in the gym with boyfriend Jacob Busch. “I told you guys we [work out] together,” Rebel captioned an Instagram Story selfie featuring her new man, 29, who did chest presses on a bench in the shot.

The Australia native first revealed her weight loss and health goals on New Year’s Day 2020 — and she’s been hard at work on them ever since.

In May, the Jojo Rabbit star revealed her goal weight. “Even if you have to crawl towards your goals, keep going,” the A-lister wrote on Instagram at the time. “It will be worth it. Try and give a little bit of effort each day.” The comedian then went on to explain her “mission”: to get down to “75 [kilograms],” or about 165 pounds.

“I know some days are frustrating as hell, you feel like giving up, you get annoyed at the lack of progress, but good things are coming your way,” Rebel assured. “Both of these things are requiring a daily effort and there’s constant setbacks, but I’m working hard.”

In August, the Bridesmaids star revealed she was nearly at her goal. “Thanks for all the love so far on my ‘Year of Health’ journey,” she wrote in an update via Instagram. “When I was reaching for the candies last night after dinner, I thought to myself, ‘Hmmmm … better not’ and had a bottle of water instead. 8 [kilograms] to go until I hit my goal — Hopefully I can do it by the end of the year.” 8 kilograms converts to about 18 pounds.

It’s clear the starlet is close to her ultimate bod. Amazing job, Rebel!