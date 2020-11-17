Positive changes! Rebel Wilson said she found a “healthy balance” with her diet amid her impressive weight loss. The actress has been eating different foods, practicing portion control and focusing on lifestyle changes.

“Before I was probably eating 3,000 calories most days, and because they were normally carbs, I would still be hungry,” the Hustle actress, 40, explained to People during an interview published on Monday, November 16. “So, I’ve really changed to eating a high-protein diet, which is challenging because I didn’t used to eat a lot of meat.”

To stay fuller longer, Rebel sticks to lean proteins like “fish, salmon and chicken breast.” That’s not to say the Pitch Perfect star restricts herself or misses out on things.

“I’m just trying to go for overall balance, overall healthy balance,” she explained. “I have this state of being, which is not my quote, but I go ‘Nothing is forbidden.’ We’ll be like, ‘Should we get In-N-Out burger?’ And I’m like, ‘Nothing is forbidden.’ I can go there, I just might eat half of what I used to eat before. You know? And I’ll have a burger, and a few fries, and then you feel fine.”

It came down to changing her mindset and replacing “bad habits with healthier ones.” She added, “It doesn’t mean every week is a healthy week … Some weeks are just write-offs, and there’s nothing you can do about that.”

“I definitely think with the slow down, it did help,” the Isn’t It Romantic actress said in reference to the coronavirus pandemic. “I think I was emotional eating, and overeating at times, because I wasn’t loving myself enough either. And it does come down to that self-worth and self-love.”

Rebel has been sharing her weight loss journey with fans since announcing her goals at the beginning of the year. In May, she said her “mission” was to weigh “75 [kilograms],” which is about 165 pounds.

Needless to say, she’s determined to achieve her goals. “Even if you have to crawl towards your goals, keep going … it will be worth it. Try and give a little bit of effort each day,” the Bridesmaids star wrote on Instagram at the time. “I know some days are frustrating as hell, you feel like giving up, you get annoyed at the lack of progress, but good things are coming your way … Both of these things are requiring a daily effort and there’s constant setbacks, but I’m working hard.”

