Rebel Wilson Shows Off Weight Loss While Grabbing a Green Smoothie

Lifestyle goals! Rebel Wilson put her slim figure on display while grabbing a green smoothie to-go before visiting an office building on Wednesday, September 23.

The Pitch Perfect star, 40, looked fashionable and comfortable in her ensemble, which showed off her impressive weight loss transformation.

At the beginning of this year, Rebel announced her fitness goals and revealed she was going to hit the ground running. “OK, so for me, 2020 is going to be called ‘The Year of Health‘ — so I put on the athleisure and went out for a walk, deliberately hydrating on the couch right now and trying to avoid the sugar and junk food, which is going to be hard after the holidays I’ve just had but I’m going to do it!” the actress wrote while sharing her New Year’s resolutions.

Rebel began her health and wellness journey back in 2016 and has continued to push herself even harder as of late. In May 2020, the Hustle star revealed her mission was to get down to 165 pounds with diet and exercise.

“Even if you have to crawl towards your goals, keep going … it will be worth it. Try and give a little bit of effort each day,” she shared with her followers on Instagram.

“I know some days are frustrating as hell, you feel like giving up, you get annoyed at the lack of progress, but good things are coming your way,” the Australia native continued, telling other people who are struggling to stay strong. “Both of these [require] daily effort and there are constant setbacks, but I’m working hard.”

In August, she wowed in an elegant blue dress and thanked fans for their support. “When I was reaching for the candies last night after dinner I thought to myself ‘hmmmm … better not’ and had a bottle of water instead x 8kg’s to go until I hit my goal ― hopefully I can do it by the end of the year x,” she wrote in an update.

Multiple outlets claim the comedian recently dropped 40 pounds due to her efforts, and it certainly showed when Rebel stepped out in Beverly Hills on September 17. She flaunted her trim physique in leggings and a striped T-shirt.

Scroll down to see the new photos of Rebel showing off her weight loss!