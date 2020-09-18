Rebel Wilson Looks Fit and Fashionable While Stepping Out in Leggings and a Cute T-Shirt

We see you, Rebel Wilson! The longtime actress, 40, was spotted out and about in Beverly Hills on Thursday, September 17, looking incredibly fit.

Rebel flaunted her weight loss in a pair of leggings and a cute striped T-shirt. The Pitch Perfect alum paired the look with gold flats, trendy sunglasses and a designer handbag. It’s amazing to see how far Rebel has come since beginning her health and fitness journey in 2016.

Fast forward to May 2020, and the Australian comedian gave fans a major update on her progress, and shared a powerful message about dedication. “Even if you have to crawl towards your goals, keep going … it will be worth it. Try and give a little bit of effort each day,” Rebel wrote on Instagram at the time, noting her “mission” was to get down to 165 pounds.

“I know some days are frustrating as hell, you feel like giving up, you get annoyed at the lack of progress, but good things are coming your way,” she continued. “Both of these things [require] daily effort and there are constant setbacks, but I’m working hard.”

While Rebel is all about working out, she doesn’t exactly have a super restrictive diet plan. “I love me some ice cream or dessert, and it comes at times when I’m happy or sad,” she previously told Cosmopolitan magazine.

“So, when I have an incredibly successful day, I want to celebrate and reward myself with food. If I’ve had a sad or stressful day, food is also comfort,” Rebel explained. “You would probably describe it as emotional or stress-eating. I don’t do drugs; I don’t really drink … so eating is my one vice. I wouldn’t ever want to totally give it up.”

Clearly, whatever Rebel is doing is totally working! According to multiple publications, she’s lost nearly 40 pounds in the last few months alone. To see photos of the A-lister flaunting her weight loss in Beverly Hills, scroll through the gallery below.