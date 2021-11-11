When it comes to Rebel Wilson‘s feelings about her nearly 80-pound weight loss in 2020, one of them is sadness. But it’s because she waited for years to tackle her emotional eating issues. “One of the emotions was that I’m sad I didn’t do it before,” she told People about her weight loss journey.

“Last year, I lost a lot of weight — close to 80 pounds — and then I’ve maintained it for this year. [So] part of me was like, ‘Well, damn! If I could have done it before, should I have done it?’ And I felt a bit sad about that point,” she elaborated. Get It, Girl! Photos of Rebel Wilson's Impressive Weight Loss Journey “I thought I was the person that [would] never do it,” Rebel said about her weight loss. “Like, yeah, I can lose a few pounds if I try really hard one week and be really strict with myself, but then I’ll always gain it back. So, I never thought that I could successfully do it.” She then added, “It’s never too late to improve yourself or to improve your health … I shouldn’t feel sad or beat up on myself because of that. I should just feel proud of myself for actually doing it.”

The Isn’t It Romantic star has admitted that emotional eating was the root cause of her weight issues. “I’m not perfect, like, I still emotionally eat at times, there’s stressful things that still go on in my life and in my work that can be high pressure, … but I’m not perfect. I’ve [just] learned to manage things.”

Rebel explained in a December 1, 2020, Instagram Live session that she really had an awakening about her nutritional habits. “What I’ve had to do is really look at what I’m eating. I’m someone who grew up eating fast food several times a week. … Pizza Hut, McDonald’s, which is so tasty, it’s nothing against those companies. Oh, my God, In-n-Out Burger in L.A., love it. But the problem is, I was eating it way too often and I have a real sweet tooth as I was just saying and basically, I only used to eat, like, carbs and sugar.”

Between dramatically altering her nutritional habits and working out by doing simple activities like going for a walk or using light weights, Rebel saw incredible changes in her body. She told fans during the live session, “I’m not frickin’ perfect about it … It’s not like I’ve had some incredible discipline and I’m just, like, every day restricted or worked out like a beast. I mean there’s been days where I’ve done that, but it certainly hasn’t been all the time. What I’m more focused on is balance.” Her plan sure worked, as Rebel reached and maintained her goal weight.