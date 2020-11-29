We’re so proud! Rebel Wilson revealed she hit her goal weight after 11 months of her “Year of Health” journey on Saturday, November 28.

“Hit my goal weight with one month to spare!” the 40-year-old gushed over an Instagram Story photo of what appeared to be a digital scale showing her current weight of 74.6 kilograms, which equates to just under 164 pounds. In May, the actress revealed it was her “mission” to get down to 75 kilograms, which is just over 165 pounds.

The Pitch Perfect star continued, “Even though it’s not about a weight number — it’s about being healthy — I needed a tangible measurement to have as a goal and that was 75 kgs.” Clearly, Rebel set that goal and knocked it straight out of the park!

On New Year’s Day, the Isn’t It Romantic actress revealed her weight loss and health goals after allowing herself to indulge over the holidays. Since then, she has been keeping herself accountable by posting updates on social media and sharing insightful words of wisdom for fans who might be struggling amid their own fitness journey.

“I know some days are frustrating as hell, you feel like giving up, you get annoyed at the lack of progress, but good things are coming your way,” the A-lister wrote on Instagram in May. “Both of these things are requiring a daily effort and there’s constant setbacks, but I’m working hard.”

On November 16, the Jojo Rabbit star opened up about how she changed her eating habits in order to transform her body. “Before I was probably eating 3,000 calories most days, and because they were normally carbs, I would still be hungry,” Rebel told People. “So, I’ve really changed to eating a high-protein diet, which is challenging because I didn’t used to eat a lot of meat.”

However, the Bridesmaids star was serious about not depriving herself. “I’m just trying to go for overall balance, overall healthy balance. I have this state of being, which is not my quote, but I go ‘Nothing is forbidden,’” she told the outlet. “We’ll be like, ‘Should we get In-N-Out burger?’ And I’m like, ‘Nothing is forbidden.’ I can go there, I just might eat half of what I used to eat before. You know? And I’ll have a burger, and a few fries, and then you feel fine.”

Rebel also reflected on being dedicated to her health while in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic. “I definitely think with the slow down, it did help,” she noted. “I think I was emotional eating, and overeating at times, because I wasn’t loving myself enough either. And it does come down to that self-worth and self-love.”